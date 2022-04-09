Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will r…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Wi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tod…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The …
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expec…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. …
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are…