Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carlisle. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect c…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The Carlisle area sh…