Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.