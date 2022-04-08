Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

