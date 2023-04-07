Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
