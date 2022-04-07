Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 7, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

