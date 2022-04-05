Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
