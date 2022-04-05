Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.