It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carlisle. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect c…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a f…