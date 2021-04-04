 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News