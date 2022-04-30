Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s t…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. C…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 d…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm tempera…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in …
This evening in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunday…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomo…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecast…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…