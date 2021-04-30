 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Carlisle, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from FRI 2:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

