Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 12:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
