Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

