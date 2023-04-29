Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.