Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.