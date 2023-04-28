Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
