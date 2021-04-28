The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We wil…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Generally fair. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the C…
This evening in Carlisle: Rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Sunday, temperatur…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees…
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 …
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorr…
The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast i…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. How likely is i…