Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

