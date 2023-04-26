Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today.…