Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.