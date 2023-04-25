Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
