Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT.