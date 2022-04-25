Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.