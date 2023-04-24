Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 12:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
