Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
