It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
