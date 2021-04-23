Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
