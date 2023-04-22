Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area will …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …