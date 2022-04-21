Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.