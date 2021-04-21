 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

