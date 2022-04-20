Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

