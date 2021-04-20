 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News