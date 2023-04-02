Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
