The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
