Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle are…
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will …
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 54F. Winds light and vari…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sat…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The foreca…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tod…
This evening in Carlisle: Rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%…