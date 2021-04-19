Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Partly…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for th…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Period…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …