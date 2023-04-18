Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.