Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 12:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.