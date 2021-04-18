 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

