Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 54F. Winds light and vari…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. E…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sat…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The foreca…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tod…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…