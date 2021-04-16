Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Period…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible over…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfa…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area…