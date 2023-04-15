It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
