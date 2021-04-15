Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Period…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible over…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sat…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfa…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. S…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area…