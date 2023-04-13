Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. …
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The Carlisle area sh…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Exp…