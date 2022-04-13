Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.