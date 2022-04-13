Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
