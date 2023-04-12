Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.