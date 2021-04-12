Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. P…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect per…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sat…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Period…
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. S…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfa…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorr…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible over…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area…