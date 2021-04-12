 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

