The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
