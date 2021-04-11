Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
