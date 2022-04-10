Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
