Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carlisle. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.