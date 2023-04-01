Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carlisle. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skie…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a f…