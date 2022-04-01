Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
