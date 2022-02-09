This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It lo…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Mond…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degre…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 13-degree low is for…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. …